'Constitution Is Gita, Quran, Bible For Us': PM Modi In Rajasthan's Barmer

Countering opposition to the allegation of changing the constitution, PM Narendra Modi has said that the Constitution is like Geeta, Ramayana, Bible, and Quran for him. Addressing a public meeting in Barmer on Friday Modi said, 'As far as the Constitution is concerned, take it in writing that even if Baba Saheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution. Our Constitution is Geeta, Ramayana, Bible, and Quran for us.

Accusing Congress of making false statements Modi said that Congress is playing an old record these days. As soon as elections came, it started telling lies in the name of the Constitution. 'Congress did not allow Ambedkar to get Bharat Ratna, made him lose the elections, that Congress is taking the cover of lies in the name of the Constitution to abuse Modi. It is Modi who started celebrating Constitution Day for the first time in the country and Congress opposed it. This was an insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar,' said Modi.

#WATCH | During a public rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, PM Modi says, "There is a need to be cautious of the lies of Congress and INDIA alliance who insult Baba Saheb and the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/J86IyBFh07 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

PM alleged that the INDI alliance intends to make India powerless. Referring to the manifesto of one of the parties of alliance Modi said 'The Congress manifesto bears the imprint of the Muslim League, the culprit of partition. Now another party of the alliance has made a very dangerous announcement against the country and written in its manifesto that it will destroy India's nuclear weapons. A country like India, whose countries on both sides have nuclear weapons, announces their intention to eliminate nuclear weapons from that country. I want to ask, on whose instructions are you working, who wants to make India powerless, and under whose pressure does this alliance want to destroy our nuclear power? Modi is making India powerful, while the INDI alliance wants to weaken India.'

Referring to the development of border villages Modi said that Congress deliberately kept the border villages of the country away from development on the name border security. ' it's such a shame. Who dares to capture the border of Barmer? They call border villages the last village but for us these are first.'

'Clean Them Up': Modi Asks People To Vote Out Congress

Asking voters to vote out Congress, Modi said that Congress does not deserve to win even a single seat from Rajasthan. This time the security deposits of Congress candidates should be forfeited. Clean them up.

This was Modi's fifth election visit to Rajasthan in the last ten days where he addressed a public meeting in the border district of Barmer and held a road show in Dausa to seek votes for party candidates Kailash Choudhary and Murari Lal Meena respectively. Both Barmer and Dausa seats are being considered as challenging for the BJP. There is a triangular fight in Barmer due to independent candidate Ravindra Bhati while in Dausa, the party has to drop the sitting MP Jaskaour Meena fearing anti-incumbency.

Manvendra Singh Makes Ghar Vapsi

Manvendra Singh, son of former defence minister and veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh has returned to BJP after six years. He joined the party in the public meeting of PM Narendra Modi in Barmer on Friday.

Due to rifts with former CM Vasundhara Raje, Manvendra Singh switched over to Congress before the assembly election of 2018. He contested the election against Raje and then was given a Loksabha ticket from Barmer also in the 2019 election against Kailash Choudhary, but lost both elections.

Barmer is the hometown of Manvendra Singh and his entry into the BJP may help the party to consolidate Rajput votes in the constituency.