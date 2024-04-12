Even If Babasaheb Ambedkar Himself Comes, He Cannot..': PM Modi's Big Statement On The Constitution In Rajasthan's Barmer (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Barmer, Rajasthan | X/BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 12) in a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, countered apprehensions raised by the opposition parties and INDIA bloc leaders that the Modi government wanted to do away with the Constitution. "Even if Baba Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish Constitution; Constitution is Gita, Quran, Bible for govt," said PM Modi at a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people could take his word on the Constitution in the writing from him and that the Constitution was supreme for the government.

"Even if BR Ambedkar himself comes & demands the change of constitution, it won't happen. This government treats the constitution as it treats Geeta, Bible & Quran."

PM @narendramodi ji blasts Congress over their misinformed attack of BJP wanting to change the constitution. pic.twitter.com/eEIysk1Sey — DrVinushaReddy(Modi ka Pariwar) (@vinushareddyb) April 12, 2024

The Prime Minister came down heavily on the Congress party and said that the INDIA bloc parties were trying to spread lies about the Constitution.

PM Modi attacked the Congress and said that Congress had insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar by ensuring that Babasaheb Ambedkar lost the elections that he fought. Modi added that it was the same Congress that had enforced the Emergency (1975 to 1977).

Don't believe lies by Congress

PM Modi further said that it was he who proposed the 'Samvidhan Diwas' or Constitution Day. PM claimed that the Congress party had opposed the Samvidhan Diwas and that there were speeches by Congress against it in the Parliament. Modi also said that it was his government that developed the sites of "Panch Tirth" or places associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

#WATCH | During a public rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, PM Modi says, "There is a need to be cautious of the lies of Congress and INDIA alliance who insult Baba Saheb and the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/J86IyBFh07 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

People want to punish the Congress party

PM Modi said that the people of the country wanted to punish the Congress party as they tried hard to stop him and his government from working in the Parliament. "People want to finish off the Congress," said Modi in the rally.

Campaigning ahead of the general elections is on full swing as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins from April 19 as the first phase of polling out of the seven phases gets underway on April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.