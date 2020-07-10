Congress seeks probe by sitting Supreme Court judge

New Delhi

The Congress on Friday asserted that the killing of dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey near Kanpur in an alleged encounter while being brought in a police convoy from Ujjain raises suspicion that his elimination was to silence him from exposing the truth of the protection he enjoyed from those sitting in power in Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded a time-bound probe into the encounter by a sitting Supreme Court judge to expose the nexus of the ruling BJP government and the organised crimes in the state.

Former Congress President Rahul tweeted Dubey’s silence is better than many replies. Don’t know his elimination has put a cover on so many questions.

Surjewala said Uttar Pradesh in the BJP rule has become a "crime state" with the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) putting it on the top in crimes, be it 57% cases of illegal arms seized in the state alone (26 cases every hour), 59,445 crimes against women (average daily rapes of 12) and organised crime across the state.

He said Vikas Dubey was only a pawn (mohra) of the organised crime in the state and its leader is yet to be exposed. Dubey was not nabbed in a Ujjain temple after travelling 1,000 km by road but he had surrendered because of fears he would be eliminated to protect the secrets of those in power giving him political protection since after his gang killed 8 cops, including a DSP, on July 3.

Surjewala said the political protection to Dubey becomes clear from the simple fact he was not included among 25 most wanted criminals of the state and his killing after allegedly escaping from the police vehicle raises many questions.

After getting his custody from Ujjain Police, it was said he would be brought to Kanpur by a chartered plane, but the decision was changed and he was brought by road. Surjewala said if Dubey wanted to escape, the moot question is why did he surrender in Ujjain. Other questions he posed include:

-- Why the vehicles of the media following the vehicles of the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police were stopped just before the alleged car accident and the encounter to prevent escape by Dubey?

-- The media could not find any skidding marks of the vehicle that overturned and Dubey tried to escape.

-- Vikas Dubey was being carried in the STF's Safari vehicle and nothing clear when and why he was shifted to a Mahindra vehicle?

n He walks with limping due to an iron rod in his leg and so how he could sudddenly escape?

-- A culprit escaping from police is always shot in his back, but how come he got the shots in his chest?

-- The media was first told there was an accident but his death from the firing was established only in the hospital.

-- Despite the rains turning the area muddy, there was no mark of the mud on the body of Dubey when he was brought to hospital.