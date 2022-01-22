Congress releases first list of 40 candidates for Manipur assembly polls

The Manipur Congress today released a list of 40 candidates selected by the party’s central election committee to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Polling is to be held in two phases for 60 seats in the state. The first phase of voting will be held on February 27. Notification for this will be issued on February 1. The last date for nominations is February 8. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done till February 9 and opportunity will be given till February 11 for withdrawal of nominations.

At the same time, voting for the second phase will be held on March 3. For this, notification will be issued on February 4 and candidates will be able to enrol till February 11.

Notably, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday extended the ban on physical election rallies till January 31 in view of the rapidly spreading Covid-19 cases, the poll regulating body had earlier announced a complete moratorium on physical roadshows and rallies till January 15, which was later extended till January 22.

Meanwhile, the ECI has notified that the members of militant groups in Manipur which have signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the governments and currently stationed at the designated camps are entitled to vote by postal ballot (PB) in the upcoming assembly elections

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:10 PM IST