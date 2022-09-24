Congress presidential polls: Rajasthan CM Gehlot likely to file his nomination on September 27-28

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Photo credits: Twitter

The Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is likely to file his nomination for Congress president election on September 27- 28th. It is going to be a show of strength as all Congress MLAs and other leaders are being asked to reach Delhi.

Ashok Gehlot reached Jaipur on Friday night after he visited Delhi and Kochi. After reaching Jaipur, Gehlot held meetings with his close leaders on the political developments of the party and preparations for the nomination.

It is being said that the filing of nomination will be a show of strength of Gehlot to tell the high command that most of the MLAs are still with him and the party should consider the name suggested by him for the CM of Rajasthan.

In the meantime, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot also reached Jaipur on Friday and met with MLAs and the Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly in the assembly. Many MLAs including some of Gehlot's supporters met with Sachin. These meetings with MLAs continued on Saturday also.

His meeting with the Speaker CP Joshi is considered important as Joshi is also one of the leaders in the race for the post of CM of the state. Both leaders met for more than one hour. It is being said that Joshi’s name has been moved by CM Gehlot.