 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

The decision was taken after holding talks with other INDIA bloc partners, said sources.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening. Kharge will attend the ceremony in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The decision was taken after holding talks with other INDIA bloc partners, said sources.

PM Modi is set to take the oath on Sunday at 7.15 p.m. Sources have said that some members of the Council of Ministers will also take oath.

Read Also
PM-Designate Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony;...
article-image

Foreign Leaders To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

The ceremony will be attended by leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. These are Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Rajasthan Accident Viral Video: Camel Bumps Into Car In Hanumangarh, Breaks Glass & Bonnet Before...

Rajasthan Accident Viral Video: Camel Bumps Into Car In Hanumangarh, Breaks Glass & Bonnet Before...

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In New Delhi To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's...

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In New Delhi To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's...

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: List of Probable Ministers to Take Oath on June 9

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: List of Probable Ministers to Take Oath on June 9

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Arrives In New Delhi To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's...

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Arrives In New Delhi To Attend PM-Designate Narendra Modi's...