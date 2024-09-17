 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes To PM Modi On His 74th Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes To PM Modi On His 74th Birthday

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes To PM Modi On His 74th Birthday

"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X.

Read Also
PM Modi Turns 74; BJP Leaders Hail Him As 'Visionary Leader' In Heartfelt Birthday Wishes
article-image

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Extends His Wishes To The Prime Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also extended wishes to the Prime Minister.

FPJ Shorts
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes To PM Modi On His 74th Birthday
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes To PM Modi On His 74th Birthday
Asian Champions Trophy Final: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming Of India vs China Match
Asian Champions Trophy Final: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming Of India vs China Match
Navi Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor In Panchsheel Nagar Slum Complex Area
Navi Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor In Panchsheel Nagar Slum Complex Area
‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In US
‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In US

"Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead," Stalin said in a post on X.

Read Also
PM Modi Launches Namo Bharat Rapid Rail And New Vande Bharat Trains During Gujarat Visit, Announces...
article-image

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Extends His Wishes

In a post on X, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, saying, "My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower, I wish him the strength to fulfill his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday," Shinde added.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Tuesday. In Odisha, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth crores and also interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes To PM Modi On His 74th Birthday

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Wishes To PM Modi On His 74th Birthday

AAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today After Arvind Kejriwal Announces To Quit As...

AAP To Announce New Delhi Chief Minister At 12 PM Today After Arvind Kejriwal Announces To Quit As...

‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In...

‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In...

Delhi: Armed Robbers Loot Hotel Owner At Gunpoint In Seelampur Market; Shocking Video Surfaces

Delhi: Armed Robbers Loot Hotel Owner At Gunpoint In Seelampur Market; Shocking Video Surfaces

Arvind Kejriwal To Step Down As Delhi Chief Minister Today, Meeting With Lieutenant Governor VK...

Arvind Kejriwal To Step Down As Delhi Chief Minister Today, Meeting With Lieutenant Governor VK...