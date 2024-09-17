PM Modi Launches Namo Bharat Rapid Rail And New Vande Bharat Trains During Gujarat Visit, Announces ₹8,000 Crore In Infrastructure Projects

PM Modi Flags Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains & Other Train Services, From Ahmedabad | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail over Western Railway and also flagged off five new Vande Bharat trains including three in Maharashtra via video link during his Gujrat visit on Monday. This development is part of a broader initiative that includes over Rs 8,000 crore in infrastructure projects spanning railways, roads, power, housing, and finance sectors.

Confirming the development on official of WR said, Narendra Modi flagged off Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Bhuj and Ahmedabad and laid the foundation stone of Quadrupling of Gandhidham – Adipur Rail Line and Quadrupling of Samakhiali – Gandhidham Rail Line on 16th September, 2024 through video link from Ahmedabad. PM also flagged off 5 new Vande Bharat Express trains Apart from that he also laid the foundation stone of railway projects worth approx. Rs. 1600 crore at Ahmedabad.

Launched by Modi on Monday , Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service between Ahmedabad and Bhuj. The new rail service, previously known as Vande Metro, will operate six days a week, covering a distance of 360 kilometers in approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes. It will halt at nine stations, including Anjar, Gandhidham, and Kalupur (Ahmedabad station), and features modern amenities such as air-conditioned coaches, phone charging stations, and panoramic windows.

The Prime Minister also flagged off multiple Vande Bharat trains on new routes, including Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, Agra Cantt-Banaras, Durg-Visakhapatnam, and Pune-Hubballi. Additionally, he launched the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train service between Varanasi and Delhi. Modi highlighted that the expansion of Vande Bharat trains in the past 100 days has been unprecedented, with over 15 new routes added.

Modi noted the significance of the ongoing festivals of Ganpati Mahotsav and Milad-un-Nabi, framing the inauguration of these transport projects as part of India’s "festival of development." He emphasized the importance of these new services for middle-class families and professionals traveling between cities for work, business, and education.

Ticket prices for the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail start at Rs 30, with a one-way fare from Bhuj to Ahmedabad estimated at Rs 455. Season tickets will be available at discounted rates for frequent travelers. Unlike traditional metro services, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is designed for inter-city travel within a 150-kilometer radius, offering quicker and more comfortable journeys compared to existing options.

According to an official, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail introduces a new approach to metro travel, distinguishing itself significantly from traditional metro systems. Unlike conventional metros, which primarily operate within urban areas and connect city centers, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is designed to link metropolitan centers with surrounding inter-city destinations.

Asked about the difference between metro trains and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail , an official said, It serves a broader range of travelers by connecting cities within a 150-kilometer radius, offering quick travel times of three to four hours. In contrast, traditional metro systems typically run within city limits and focus on short-distance urban travel.

"While it shares some similarities with the Vande Bharat Express, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail features more suburban metro elements, such as automated sliding doors at both ends and dedicated engines. This design facilitates rapid acceleration and deceleration, enhancing travel efficiency" he said.

Three more Vande Bharat for Maharashtra

Maharashtra's rail network has expanded with the addition of three new Vande Bharat trains, bringing the total number in the state to 11. On Monday, the three new Vande Bharat trains were inaugurated, enhancing connectivity across the region.

Currently, the state boasts eight Vande Bharat trains under Central Railway jurisdiction, including routes such as CSMT-Shirdi, CSMT-Solapur, CSMT-Goa, Mumbai CSMT-Jalna, Nagpur-Bilaspur, and Nagpur-Indore. Additionally, two Vande Bharat trains operate under Western Railway jurisdiction on the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad routes.

Kolhapur-Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat express (Tri-weekly)

Regular services of train No. 20673 Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly) will run on every (Thursday, Saturday and Monday) with effect from 19 th September, will leave Kolhapur at 08.15 am and reach Pune at 1.30 pm same day.

Similarly , train No. 20674 Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly) will run on every (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) with effect from 18th September.2024, will leave Pune at 2.15 pm and reach Kolhapur at 7 .40 pm same day.

Halts: Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarwadi, Karad and Satara

Composition: 8 Vande Bharat Coaches

Pune-Hubballi –Pune Vande Bharat express (Tri-weekly)

Regular services of train No. 20670 Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly) will run on every Thursday, Saturday and Monday with effect from 19th September 2024, will leave Pune at 2.15 pm and reach Hubballi at 10 .45 pm same day.

Similarly , train No. 20669 Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly) will run on every (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) with effect from 18th September 2024, will leave Hubballi at 05.00 am and reach Pune at 1. 30 pm same day.

Halts:, Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi and Dharwad

Composition: 8 Vande Bharat Coaches

Nagpur-Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat express (6 days a week)

Regular services of train No. 20101 Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week (except Tuesday) with effect from 19 th September 2024, will leave Nagpur at 05.00 am and reach Secunderabad at 12.15 noon same day.

Similarly, train No. 20102 Secunderabad- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week (except Tuesday) with effect from 19th September 2024, will leave Secunderabad at 1.00 pm and reach Nagpur at 8.20 pm same day.

Halts:, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Ramagundam and Kazipet

Composition: 20 Vande Bharat Coaches