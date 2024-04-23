'Congress Plans To Take Away Stridhan': PM Modi Continues Rhetoric Against Over Party's Manifesto

Even as the political row over his "mangalsutra" remarks in Rajasthan is simmering, PM Modi reiterated his property redistribution charge in a fiery address at an election rally in Aligarh on Monday but without mentioning Muslims this time. He also refrained from referring to Manmohan Singh or his comment that Muslims have the first right to national resources.

"The Congress and the Opposition alliance have their eyes on your earnings and property," PM Modi warned, highlighting what he said was a nefarious and sinister agenda. "The 'Shehzada' of the Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will ascertain who earns how much and how many properties they possess. Not just this, they will take control of your property and redistribute it. This is what their manifesto says."

The prime minister also repeated his 'mangalsutra' remark, alleging that the Congress plans to change the law and take away women's "stridhan" – the gold "our mothers and daughters have". "Stridhan is considered sacred, even the law protects it. But now they want to change the law and snatch the property of our mothers and sisters," the prime minister explained.

The Prime Minister further alleged that if someone owns an ancestral home at his village and buys a flat in the city, the Congress will take away one of the houses.

Drawing parallels with Maoist and communist ideologies, PM Modi cautioned against such an agenda, which, he argued, had led to the ruin of many countries. "This is Maovadi (Maoist) thinking, this is the thinking of communists," he emphasised, painting a grim picture of the consequences of adopting such an approach.

Stretching the analogy, the Prime Minister lashed out at dynastic politics, particularly targeting Congress leaders whom he accused of enriching themselves at the expense of the nation's citizens. "These dynastic individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the nation's citizens, never giving back from their vast wealth to the poor," he remarked, alleging a self-serving agenda.

Emphasising the BJP's contribution to Uttar Pradesh's development, PM Modi highlighted the state's transformation into a hub for self-reliant India and industrial growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. "Since the independence of the country, the Congress, notorious for corruption in every defence deal, could never build a defence corridor here," he asserted, contrasting his party's achievements with the perceived failures of the opposition.

PM Modi also underscored his government's commitment to women's empowerment, citing the laws against triple talaq and the easing of visa rules for Hajj pilgrimage as examples of proactive measures taken.

"The lives of many daughters were destroyed by triple talaq. Now, Modi has ensured their safety by making laws against triple talaq," he declared, highlighting the government's efforts to protect women's rights.

The contrast between his vision for a developed India and the alleged self-serving agenda of some opposition parties, particularly the SP and Congress, was starkly evident in PM Modi's address. He accused these parties of being "drowned in disappointment" and lacking the courage to envision a better future for the country.

"They question why Modi talks about a developed India, why he talks about making India the third-largest economic power," he lamented, portraying himself as a visionary leader with ambitious goals for the nation's progress.

As the Lok Sabha elections continue to unfold, PM Modi's impassioned rhetoric underscores the intense political contestation and competing visions for India's future. With the battle lines drawn between the ruling BJP and its opponents, the stakes have never been higher as the country approaches a pivotal moment in its democratic journey.