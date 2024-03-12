Congress Party Suffers Blow As Senior Leader Bharatsinh Solanki Opts Out Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Senior Leader Bharatsinh Solanki |

The Congress party continues to grapple with setbacks as senior leader and former Union Minister Bharatsinh Solanki announced on Tuesday his decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This move adds to the series of challenges faced by the party, with members defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and key leaders opting out of electoral contests.

In a statement shared on social media, the 70-year-old Bharatsinh Solanki, a former Gujarat Congress president, expressed gratitude to the Congress party for its decades-long support to him and his family. Citing his current responsibilities as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir, Solanki conveyed his wish to refrain from contesting the elections. He affirmed his allegiance to the party and pledged to abide by the decisions of the central leadership.

Consecutive defeats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Solanki's decision comes on the heels of consecutive defeats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where he lost to BJP candidates. Notably, in the 2019 elections, Solanki faced a significant defeat against BJP's Mitesh Patel in the Anand constituency.

This announcement follows a similar declaration made by another former Gujarat Congress President, Jagdish Thakor, who also expressed his reluctance to contest in the Lok Sabha elections. Thakor cited the party's contributions to his political career and health concerns as factors influencing his decision.

In a video post, Thakor conveyed his appreciation for the opportunities provided by the Congress party throughout his tenure, including serving as a two-time MLA, three-time Lok Sabha Talkuka Yuva Congress Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President, and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). He emphasized his alignment with Rahul Gandhi's vision of rejuvenating the party with young faces and highlighted the importance of prioritizing health considerations in making electoral decisions.

Solanki's withdrawal is another setback

“Bharatsinh Solanki's withdrawal from the Lok Sabha elections represents another setback for the Congress party, which is already grappling with internal challenges and defections” said a political analyst.

“As the party navigates through these turbulent times, the decisions of senior leaders like Solanki and Thakor underscore the need for introspection and strategic planning to revive the party's electoral fortunes. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the Congress faces the imperative of reinvigorating its organizational strength and rejuvenating its leadership to effectively counter the political challenges ahead” he added.