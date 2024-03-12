 Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announces 2nd List Of 43 Candidates; Gaurav Gogoi Fielded From Jorhat, Gehlot's Son Gets Ticket From Jalore
Notable names in the list included Gaurav Gogoi from Assam's Jorhat, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from MP's Chhindwara & Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Rajasthan's Jalore.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

The Congress party on Tuesday announced the second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party general secretary KC Venugopal, in a press conference in Delhi, revealed the names of 43 candidates.

The notable candidates in the list include Gaurav Gogoi contesting from Assam's Jorhat, Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, from MP's Chhindwara, and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Ashok Gehlot, from Rajasthan's Jalore.

Additionally, Rahul Kaswan, who recently defected from the BJP to join Congress, has been nominated as a candidate from the Churu constituency.

Pradyut Bordoloi, a sitting MP from Assam's Nagaon seat, will re-contest the same constituency. Gujarat MLA Geniben Thakor has been given ticket from Banaskantha.

Party's national spokesperson Rohan Gupta has been fielded from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Among the 43 candidates, there are 10 General candidates, 13 candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 10 candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), 9 candidates from Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 1 candidate from the Muslim community.

