Congress must take up the challenge of building the party under leadership of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi: Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that Congress leadership must take up the challenge of building the party organisation brick by brick under the “dynamic” leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
In a series of tweets, Digvijaya Singh wrote: "But at the same time Congress Leadership must take up the challenge of building the Party organisation brick by brick. This is where we need the dynamism of Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. I am sure both of them have the Guts and Courage to take on Modi-Shah twins."
Digvijaya Singh said that he supports the aggressive stand which Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are taking on issues of national interest. "I personally support the aggressive stand which Rahul ji and Priyanka ji are taking on issues of National interest in India and UP. If this is not appreciated by some leaders in Congress then why are they in Congress?", the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.
He said that the ‘old guard versus young guard’ tensions within the Congress, as portrayed in the media, had little basis. Singh asked, “who is preventing Rahul ji to take over the reins of the Party?”
Digvijaya Singh said that Rahul Gandhi had virtually emerged as the main challenger to Modi in 2019 and should have continued to build the Party either as AICC President. "He had virtually emerged as the main challenger to Modi in 2019 and should have continued to build the Party either as AICC President or Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha. Why did he voluntarily withdraw from the scene?," he said.
He also took on some of the party rebels who have been speaking out of turn over the past few months. "No one and no one in Congress Party is opposed to him. This perception is more in you people in the media than reality. Who are the people in Congress who want to go soft on Modi must have the courage to speak their mind either within the Party or if they have Guts say publicly," Digvijaya Singh said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)