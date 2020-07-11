Congress must take up the challenge of building the party under leadership of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi: Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that Congress leadership must take up the challenge of building the party organisation brick by brick under the “dynamic” leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

In a series of tweets, Digvijaya Singh wrote: "But at the same time Congress Leadership must take up the challenge of building the Party organisation brick by brick. This is where we need the dynamism of Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. I am sure both of them have the Guts and Courage to take on Modi-Shah twins."