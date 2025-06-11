Congress MLA Sachin Pilot Remembers Father Rajesh Pilot's Legacy Of Service And Courage On His 25th Death Anniversary

Congress MLA Sachin Pilot | File photo

New Delhi: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot on Wednesday paid tribute to his father Rajesh Pilot on his 25th death anniversary.

In a post on social media X, he wrote that his father's public service, honesty, and courage would always be a source of inspiration.

He further wrote that his father pledged respect and empowerment for all sections of society.

"Today, 11 June 2025, on the 25th death anniversary of my father, Late Rajesh Pilot ji, I remember him and pay my tribute to him.

His public service, honesty and courage will always be a source of inspiration for me. He pledged respect and empowerment for every section, including farmers, youth - he was able to make a place in every heart with his humble behaviour, hard work and dedication to the country. My heartfelt tribute and salutations to him," the post stated.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Rajesh Pilot.

In a post, Kharge wrote "India will develop in the true sense only when the children of farmers and labourers will study and reach the positions from where the policies of this country are made.

“जब किसानों और मजदूरों के बच्चे पढ़ लिख कर उन पदों पर पहुंचेंगे जहां से इस देश की नीतियाँ बनती है, तभी भारत का सही मायनों में विकास होगा”



पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व कांग्रेस पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता, किसानों के हितैषी, राजेश पायलट जी की 25वीं पुण्यतिथि पर हमारी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।… pic.twitter.com/zVyow5n8Ig — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 11, 2025

Our heartfelt tribute to former Union Minister and senior leader of the Congress Party, well-wisher of farmers, Rajesh Pilot ji on his 25th death anniversary."

Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Pilot moved to Delhi where he worked as a milkman and later went to join the Indian Air Force.

In 1979, his meeting with the then Congress President Indira Gandhi started the chapter of politics in his life. After being granted a ticket to contest elections by Indira Gandhi, he won his first elections in Bharatpur and Dausa.

He also emerged as a prominent Gurjar leader in the country.

Rajesh Pilot also served as the minister of Telecommunications, Internal Security and Environment.

The Minister passed away in a car accident in Dausa on June 11, 2000.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.