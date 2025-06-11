Telangana: Three Killed, Three Injured As Car and Bus Collide Near Mall Village On Nalgonda-Rangareddy Border

At least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district. | Representational Image

Rangareddy: At least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Wednesday.

Three people also sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana.

"This incident happened last night around 1 am. Three people died, and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus near the mall," said the Inspector of Yacharam Police Station.

"The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased and injured were all occupants of the car," he added.

More details are awaited.

