 Telangana: Three Killed, Three Injured As Car and Bus Collide Near Mall Village On Nalgonda-Rangareddy Border
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: Three Killed, Three Injured As Car and Bus Collide Near Mall Village On Nalgonda-Rangareddy Border

Telangana: Three Killed, Three Injured As Car and Bus Collide Near Mall Village On Nalgonda-Rangareddy Border

Three people also sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
At least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district. | Representational Image

Rangareddy: At least three people were killed after a car and a bus collided in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Wednesday.

Three people also sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred near the Mall village on the border of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana.

"This incident happened last night around 1 am. Three people died, and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a bus near the mall," said the Inspector of Yacharam Police Station.

Read Also
WATCH: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Laddu Cake With Sword At Rabri...
article-image

"The deceased bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased and injured were all occupants of the car," he added.

FPJ Shorts
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)