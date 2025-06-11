WATCH: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Laddu Cake With Sword At Rabri Residence

Watch: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Cake With Sword At Rabri Residence | (Photo Courtesy: X/@Rajshree_yadav_)

Patna: RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 78 today (June 11), and his party left no stone unturned to make it a day to remember. From massive cakes to heartfelt tributes, celebrations took place across the state, with the most striking visuals coming from the Rabri residence in Patna.

In true Lalu style, the veteran leader cut a towering 78-kg cake with a sword while sitting on a chair with both feet casually placed on the table in front of him. The cake-cutting ceremony was held at his wife Rabri Devi’s residence, where another cake was later cut with Rabri by his side.

Patna, Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 78th birthday at his residence in Patna, cutting a cake in the presence of his wife Rabri Devi and family. Party workers and supporters joined the celebration with enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/LIVUp0T0ZG — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

Supporters outside danced with joy, bringing sweets and a specially made 78-kg laddu cake in rickshaws. The atmosphere was charged with music, cheers, and nostalgia as the RJD rank and file celebrated their leader’s legacy.

Patna, Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is celebrating his 78th birthday with grand festivities at his residence. Party workers began arriving early, bringing a 78-kg laddu and musical bands, making it a special celebration in this election year. pic.twitter.com/3wV15D9fa7 — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

On the eve of his birthday, Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav shared an emotional photo hugging a portrait of his father on X, captioned, "The darker the darkness, the closer the morning will be."

Daughter Misa Bharti also posted a moving birthday message on Facebook, calling her father “Himalayas of courage, bottomless ocean of justice, burning flame of public consciousness”. She added, “If you are there, everything is there! If you are there, there is no place.”

Lalu’s younger daughter, Rohini Acharya, wrote on social media, “Infinite wishes for birthday to our biggest inspiration, our strength, our shield, our ideal, our pride, our guide, our superman, our Papa. Happy birthday Papa."