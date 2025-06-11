 WATCH: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Laddu Cake With Sword At Rabri Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeBiharWATCH: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Laddu Cake With Sword At Rabri Residence

WATCH: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Laddu Cake With Sword At Rabri Residence

In true Lalu style, the veteran leader cut a towering 78-kg cake with a sword while sitting on a chair with both feet casually placed on the table in front of him.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Cake With Sword At Rabri Residence | (Photo Courtesy: X/@Rajshree_yadav_)

Patna: RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 78 today (June 11), and his party left no stone unturned to make it a day to remember. From massive cakes to heartfelt tributes, celebrations took place across the state, with the most striking visuals coming from the Rabri residence in Patna.

In true Lalu style, the veteran leader cut a towering 78-kg cake with a sword while sitting on a chair with both feet casually placed on the table in front of him. The cake-cutting ceremony was held at his wife Rabri Devi’s residence, where another cake was later cut with Rabri by his side.

Supporters outside danced with joy, bringing sweets and a specially made 78-kg laddu cake in rickshaws. The atmosphere was charged with music, cheers, and nostalgia as the RJD rank and file celebrated their leader’s legacy.

On the eve of his birthday, Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav shared an emotional photo hugging a portrait of his father on X, captioned, "The darker the darkness, the closer the morning will be."

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered
Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered

Daughter Misa Bharti also posted a moving birthday message on Facebook, calling her father “Himalayas of courage, bottomless ocean of justice, burning flame of public consciousness”. She added, “If you are there, everything is there! If you are there, there is no place.”

Lalu’s younger daughter, Rohini Acharya, wrote on social media, “Infinite wishes for birthday to our biggest inspiration, our strength, our shield, our ideal, our pride, our guide, our superman, our Papa. Happy birthday Papa."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Laddu Cake With Sword At Rabri...

WATCH: Lalu Yadav Celebrates 78th Birthday With Family, Cuts 78-Kg Laddu Cake With Sword At Rabri...

Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Start Applying For 11389 Posts At bstc.bihar.gov.in; Check...

Bihar BSTC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Start Applying For 11389 Posts At bstc.bihar.gov.in; Check...

Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025 Out: Bittu Kumar Of Gaya Tops With 108 Marks; 7 Boys, 3 Girls In Top...

Bihar BEd CET Topper List 2025 Out: Bittu Kumar Of Gaya Tops With 108 Marks; 7 Boys, 3 Girls In Top...

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 Declared At biharcetbed-lnmu.in; Direct Link Here

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025 Declared At biharcetbed-lnmu.in; Direct Link Here

Three’s A Crowd In Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan And Prashant Kishor Gear Up For CM...

Three’s A Crowd In Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan And Prashant Kishor Gear Up For CM...