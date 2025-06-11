VIRAL: US Return Techie Starts Rajma Chawal Food Stall In Punjab; Netizens Say 'Hard Honest Work Wins' | Screengrab

New Delhi: After spending years in the corporate grind of the United States, Maninder Singh returned home, not to climb another rung of the tech ladder, but to open a modest food stall in Punjab. His story, shared in a now-viral video, has sparked a wave of admiration and curiosity across the internet.

Maninder, who once navigated the structured chaos of New York’s tech world, now stands calmly behind a steaming kadhai in Mohali’s Phase 5. In a video posted by the Instagram food page Foodler, he recounts how his journey took a surprising turn after more than 12 years in the IT sector, including a three-year stint in the US. He clarified that his return wasn’t forced; he wasn’t deported. It was a deeply personal decision following the death of his father.

Check Out Viral Video:

While many might have jumped back into the job market, Maninder saw things differently. Inspired by his wife’s exceptional cooking skills, he decided to create a business built around her talent.

“I’ve done it all retail, call centres, tech.” But after coming back to India, he didn’t just want to find another job. Instead, the couple launched a humble street food venture offering Punjabi staples like rajma chawal and kadhi pakora, chaap and Mango lassi- comfort food for 40rs a place with a story behind it. His decision to trade a desk in New York for a roadside stall in Punjab has sparked mixed reactions.

Netizens react

Reactions to Maninder Singh’s story are mixed, with opinions divided on whether his decision is commendable or misguided. Critics argue it resembles a street-side setup rather than a true business, suggesting it may mislead aspiring professionals, while questioning why he didn’t open a proper restaurant, hinting it could be a tax avoidance tactic.

Some feel the food’s appearance is unappealing and argue his tech background merits better opportunities. Conversely, others view his choice as a testament to personal happiness, emphasizing that success isn't confined to traditional measures.