Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress protest march stopped by Delhi police, workers dragged and detained (Watch)

Congress march from the Red Fort to Town Hall against alleged nexus between PM Modi and businessman Adani started on Tuesday evening. Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Pawar Khera, etc were seen marching. Several BRS leader also joined the march.

On their way to townhall, Delhi Police reportedly stopped, dragged and detained the party workers, the Congress alleged. The party also posted video of the same.

"Look at the scared dictator. Parliament gets muted as soon as Adani's name comes up. If there is a demonstration on the road, the police gets deployed. There is a fear that the secret of '20 thousand crores' may not be revealed," the Congress wrote.

After being stopped by the Police, Jairam Ramesh, along with other leaders sat down on the road to protest. "This is murder of democracy. Our voices are being silenced inside and outside the Parliament. Disqualifying our leader and not allowing us to walk now. What democracy is this?" Jairam Ramesh said.

Earlier, the Congress had slammed the BJP government for deploying massive police force at Red Fort before the march started.

The Congress, taking to Twitter, wrote: "The dictator got scared of 'Satya' and 'Satyagraha'. A large number of police were deployed near the Red Fort to stop the peaceful 'torch march' of the Congress. Congress colleagues are being detained from every corner of Delhi."

Read Also Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday