Congress leader says COVID-19 stamp at Delhi airport caused skin burns; Hardeep Singh Puri replies

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Sunday said he sustained skin burns from the indelible ink used for stamping international passengers on arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.

Yaskhi, a former MP from Nizamabad constituency in Telangana, was stamped when he arrived at the airport from New York, on Saturday, to catch a connecting flight to Hyderabad. Before he headed for his flight, he was stamped on his left arm and was to undergo home quarantine in Hyderabad.

The Congress leader later took Twitter and said that he had an allergic reaction due to the ink. While tagging Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri, Madhu Goud Yaskhi wrote on Twitter: "Dear @HardeepSPuri, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now."