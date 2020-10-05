Congress leader says COVID-19 stamp at Delhi airport caused skin burns; Hardeep Singh Puri replies

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Sunday said he sustained skin burns from the indelible ink used for stamping international passengers on arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.
Yaskhi, a former MP from Nizamabad constituency in Telangana, was stamped when he arrived at the airport from New York, on Saturday, to catch a connecting flight to Hyderabad. Before he headed for his flight, he was stamped on his left arm and was to undergo home quarantine in Hyderabad.
The Congress leader later took Twitter and said that he had an allergic reaction due to the ink. While tagging Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri, Madhu Goud Yaskhi wrote on Twitter: "Dear @HardeepSPuri, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now."
In response to his tweet, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Thank you for drawing my attention to this. A have spoken to CMD AAI".
DIAL, the Delhi Airport operator, also responded to Yakshi’s tweet. In a statement on Twitter, the official handle of the Delhi Airport said, “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We’ve reported the issue to the Delhi State Authorities. Currently, this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. Thank you for highlighting this issue.”