Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Govt Of Using EBCs As Vote Bank, Promises Act For Preventing Atrocities - VIDEO

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Govt Of Using EBCs As Vote Bank, Promises Act For Preventing Atrocities | ANI

Patna: In a bid to make inroads into the EBC vote bank in the coming assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act and enhancement of reservation quota for EBCs in panchayats and urban local bodies, and made several other promises.

Addressing “Ati Pichhada Nyay Sankalp” in a Patna hotel after the CWC meeting, Rahul asked, “I want to give a vision to EBCs, it is not my vision, it is not of parties but it is the vision of EBCs.”

“Nitish’s government has been in power for the last 20 years but why did he not take decisions for EBCs for all these years that we are taking now. What we are promising are not mere promises but their guarantee. What was he doing? He was getting votes from you and throwing you after using you,” he remarked.

Congress promised to enhance reservation quota for EBCs in panchayats and urban local bodies from the current 20 percent to 30 percent and also 'Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act', specifically for the EBCs, apparently along the lines of similar laws already in place nationwide for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC/ST). It also promised reservation in all private educational institutions of the state under Article 15(5). It promised to remove the 50 percent reservation cap, and move towards quotas as per proportion of population.

It also promised to landless individuals from the EBC, SC, ST, and BC categories three decimals of residential land in urban areas or five decimals in rural areas, as applicable.

In government contracts worth up to Rs 25 crore, a provision of 50 percent reservation will be made for these communities, it added.

To govern the implementation, a high-powered Reservation Regulatory Authority will be established, it added, and that any changes to the reservation list of castes will only be possible with the permission of the legislature.

Congress said the concept of ‘Not Found Suitable’ (NFS) in the selection process for appointments will be declared illegal. There have been allegations by SCs and other backward groups that posts kept for them are not filled by saying none of the candidates was suitable.

Additionally, all matters related to under- or over-inclusion on the list of Extremely Backward Classes will be resolved by forming a committee, the Congress promise letter said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, VIP leader Mukesh Sahani and other senior leaders also spoke on the occasion."