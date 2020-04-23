Congress leader Alka Lamba cheers for Yuva Congress after an attack on Arnab Goswami

Hours after the attack on Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Congress leader Alka Lamba praised Yuva Congress. Taking to Twitter, Alka Lamba wrote: "Yuva Congress Jindabad."
Questioning the timing of Lamba’s tweet, ANI editor Smita Prakash took to the micro blogging site to question her intention. "Interesting. This tweet by Alka Lamba, Congress, at 3am. An hour or so after Arnab Goswami put out a video saying his car was attacked a little past midnight allegedly by youth Congress workers," Prakash tweeted.
Netizens also took to Twitter and slammed the Congress leader. One user said, "Alka Lamba is always doubtful about others’ paidaish, personal trauma?" Another user said, "Alka Lamba was also named in the attack on IAC volunteers in Delhi. That is when she was still with Congress in 2012."
Here’s what some said:
On Wednesday, Lamba had said Congress workers were upset with Arnab Goswami for his statement on Sonia Gandhi. She had also clamied that if action was not taken against him then nobody would be able to stop the Congress workers from taking to the streets.
Arnab Goswami had accused the Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Palghar, Maharashtra on the night of April 16. During a debate on his channel, Goswami had questioned Gandhi’s silence and had asked if she would have still kept mum if Christian padres were the victims.
On Thursday morning, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray were attacked by two persons, who were, according to Goswami’s security guard, Congress workers. Both the suspects have been arrested by the police. The incident took place on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, when Goswami was returning from a studio located in Bombay Dyeing Complex in Lower Parel.
