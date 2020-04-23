'Arnab Goswami is not a journalist': One of the accused who attacked Republic TV's editor-in-chief

On Thursday, two people were arrested for attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife. A video of the two attackers boarding a police jeep was shared by ANI editor Smita Prakash.
In the video, one of the two attackers can be heard saying, "He is not a journalist, first of all, you should know it”.
While sharing the video, Smita Prakash, said, "as if that justifies accosting any citizen and his wife, throwing ink (probably) on his car."
Goswami in his complaint to the police has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.
In a video posted after the alleged attack, Goswami said he was told by his security guards that the attackers were Youth Congress workers. There was no confirmation of the same by either police or the Congress party youth outfit. Goswami said the attack comes after he questioned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over her silence on the
Palghar incident. On April 16, three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched. Goswami had said Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres were the victims. Goswami was criticised for his comments on Gandhi.
