'Arnab Goswami is not a journalist': One of the accused who attacked Republic TV's editor-in-chief

While sharing the video, Smita Prakash, said, "as if that justifies accosting any citizen and his wife, throwing ink (probably) on his car."

Goswami in his complaint to the police has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.

In a video posted after the alleged attack, Goswami said he was told by his security guards that the attackers were Youth Congress workers. There was no confirmation of the same by either police or the Congress party youth outfit. Goswami said the attack comes after he questioned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over her silence on the

Palghar incident. On April 16, three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched. Goswami had said Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres were the victims. Goswami was criticised for his comments on Gandhi.