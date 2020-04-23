Twitter lashes out at 'liberal media' over attack on Arnab Goswami; asks what happened to free speech advocates

On Thursday, many condemned the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar while condemning the attack on Goswami said that this is "against democracy".
"We condemn the attempt to attack renowned journalist Arnab Goswami. Essentially, we condemn every attack on any journalist. Because this is against democracy. It is really ironical that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant. Therefore we condemn this attempt," Prakash Javadekar told news agency ANI.
"We appeal to the collective wisdom that this is undemocratic. As per present law, definitely, police takes action, if there is a complaint," Javadekar added.
Here's what others had to say:
Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife in Mumbai. Goswami in his complaint to the police has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.
On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against him in a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Arnab Goswami had accused Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16. In a TV debate, Goswami said that Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)