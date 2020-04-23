Twitter lashes out at 'liberal media' over attack on Arnab Goswami; asks what happened to free speech advocates

On Thursday, many condemned the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar while condemning the attack on Goswami said that this is "against democracy".

"We condemn the attempt to attack renowned journalist Arnab Goswami. Essentially, we condemn every attack on any journalist. Because this is against democracy. It is really ironical that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant. Therefore we condemn this attempt," Prakash Javadekar told news agency ANI.