Congress Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Offers Rahul Gandhi Signed T-Shirt At ₹670

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File

The Congress has decided to launch a 'Donate for Nyay' crowdfunding campaign for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in different parts of the country from next week, AICC treasuer and convener of the party's publicity committee, Ajay Maken, said on Saturday. Efforts would be made to enlist the support of as many workers as possible for the programme, Maken said. The party has also come up with a QR Code on which the donations can be made and a website, donateinc.in, has been created.

"The war has started for all the five pillars of justice — justice for youth, partnership, women, farmers and labourers," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted about the launch of the campaign. The party had made it known that it intends to receive money from small donors, making an oblique reference to its allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party being a party of big industrialists and businessmen.

Donations above ₹67,000 to receive the 'Nyay Kit'

"If you keep working by depending on the rich, tomorrow we will have to agree to their programmes and policies," he said. "Those who donate ₹67,000 or more will get a 'Nyay Kit', which will contain a T-shirt, bag, band, badge and sticker," Maken reportedly said. "For anything that one donates, he or she will get a letter signed by Rahul ji and a certificate of donation," said the Congress leader, flanked by party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, joint treasurer Vijay Inder Singla and Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi.

Maken, however, said "We can't contest elections by raising money through our workers. If someone thinks we will get all our funding for the elections through this crowdfunding, he is wrong, and this is something we did not intend." "You cannot undermine the efforts of 3 lakh Congress people who have given money. The idea is not to get money. The idea is to motivate the workers. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be going through one part of the country. The rest of the party workers in other parts will be able to participate by giving ₹67," he said.