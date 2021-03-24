Congress is part of 'Mahajhooth' not 'Mahajot': PM Modi in Lakhimpur ahead of Assam Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress party in poll bound state Assam said that the party couldn't even increase tea workers' wages to Rs 100. PM Modi addressing a gathering at Lakhimpur emphasised on the betterment of the tea garden workers in the state. Talking about the wages of tea garden workers, the PM said, NDA in 5 years increased their wages by 2 times unlike Congress which has not increased the eage to Rs 100.

Charging the Congress further, he said, it is now spreading lies but soon after we form government, decisions will be implemented to make tea workers' lives better.

Calling the party a liar, he said, Congress can do anything for votes Here it's joining hands with the Left while in Kerala, it's abusing them. This is not 'Mahajot', it's a 'Mahajhoot' which neither has a representative nor policy. Such an alliance can only guarantee infiltration and corruption, he said further.