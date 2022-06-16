Congress files case against Delhi Police for manhandling protestors

National Herald case: Congress files case against Delhi Police |

The Congress filed a complaint against Delhi Police officials at a local police station in Delhi for manhandling protestors on Wednesday. The complaint was lodged at the Tughlak Road Police Station in New Delhi district.

Senior leaders Avinash Pande, Harish Choudhary, Pranav Jha and Challa Vamshi Reddy met the ACP and Station House Officer and gave a detailed written complaint of the attack on the Congress workers at their headquarters.

“This is blatantly criminal trespass. The Goondaism and Delhi Police has reached its zenith. We are protesting in a democratic way but this goondaism will not be tolerated. It will be accounted for. Let all the police officers who are acting as puppets of the Narendra Modi government in order to please their masters know this will not go unpunished, we will remember and a suitable action both civil and criminal will be taken,” said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.