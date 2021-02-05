Congress extends support to nationwide farmers' 'Chakka Jam' tomorrow

Barring Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the road blockade or the 'chakka jam' is slated to be carried out tomorrow by protesting farmers and unions across the country.

Farmer leader Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait had earlier in the day said that there will be no ‘chakka jam’ in Delhi.

Farmer unions had on Monday announced the countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Meanwhile, security at national capital Delhi's border points near the three protest sites have been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads ahead of the proposed 'chakka jam' by farmers protesting the Centre's three agri laws, police said on Friday.

The police will also be monitoring content on the social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force, officials said.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

