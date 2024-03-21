Congress Chief Rutvij Joshi Linked To Masterminding Banners Against BJP Candidate In Vadodara | x

Vadodara: The ongoing banner war in Vadodara has taken a surprising turn, with City Congress chief Rutvij Joshi's name emerging as the alleged mastermind behind the banners targeting BJP candidate Ranjanben Bhatt. Speculation is rife that Joshi may face police questioning in connection with the case, as authorities delve deeper into the controversy that has gripped the political landscape.

A fresh development has unfolded in the contentious banner war engulfing Vadodara, as City Congress chief Rutvij Joshi finds himself at the center of controversy. Joshi's name has surfaced as the purported mastermind behind the banners strategically aimed at incumbent Lok Sabha member and BJP candidate Ranjanben Bhatt. With speculations swirling regarding his potential involvement, authorities are contemplating calling Joshi in for questioning, signaling a new phase in the unfolding saga.

The banners, strategically erected in various parts of the city under the cover of darkness, triggered a flurry of media attention, with news outlets quick to highlight the apparent infighting within the Congress party. Crafted in a manner to sow discord and confusion, the banners purportedly aimed to create the illusion of internal strife within the party ranks, further exacerbating tensions in the run-up to the elections.

However, the covert operation did not go unnoticed, as vigilant authorities swiftly sprung into action to investigate the breach of the model code of conduct. Scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity, police detained six individuals, including party office bearers and cadre, suspected of involvement in the clandestine operation. Subsequently, the accused were arrested and booked by the police, marking a significant development in the case.

Details of 10-hour interrogation of Congress office bearer Harry Ode

During the extensive 10-hour interrogation of Congress office bearer Harry Ode, startling revelations emerged, implicating City Congress chief Rutvij Joshi in a central role, according to police sources. Alongside Ode, individuals identified as Dhruvit Vasava and Falgun Sorathiya were apprehended based on CCTV footage evidence, only to be released on bail following further investigation.

The emergence of Joshi's name in connection with the banner controversy has injected a new layer of complexity into the unfolding narrative, prompting heightened scrutiny and speculation. With authorities poised to delve deeper into the matter, the spotlight now falls squarely on Joshi as investigators seek to untangle the web of intrigue surrounding the banner war.

As the political landscape in Vadodara remains mired in uncertainty, the repercussions of Joshi's alleged involvement reverberate throughout the city. With the specter of police questioning looming large, Joshi's fate hangs in the balance, underscoring the high stakes at play in the ongoing political skirmish. As the investigation unfolds, Vadodara braces itself for further revelations and potential upheaval in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.