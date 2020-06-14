Congress chides Finance Minister for all-round collapse

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday mounted a video for lessons to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on economics, with the hashtag of #NirmalaTaiMandiLai (Nirmala brought recession), hoping that the video will help her take better decisions in future.

The party tweeted, "BJP govt has been completely unable to control the rising inflation. Now, to hide their failures they are busy hiding data." An accompanying graphic says food prices skyrocket amidst COVID19 crisis as food inflation rose to 9.28% in May while figures for April withheld. Why citizens are not being provided any relief, it asked.

In another tweet, the Congress said the BJP government has no solutions. It has only problems and if there is a solution, it is how to cover up the data and deny the truth. For the BJP, solution of all problems is to hide the data, it said, adding that "the economy has only gone from bad to worse under FM Nirmala Sitharaman."

"Numbers don't lie, only the BJP does," says another Congress tweet, showing how reality of PM Modi's pet "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" package of 10% of GDP has been denied by all agencies: Goldman Sachs putting it as 1.3% of GDP, Motilal Oswal and UBS 1.2%, BofA 1.1%, Edelweiss 0.84%, CLSA and Nomura 0.8% and Barclays 0.75%.

Yet another Congress tweet regrets that lakhs are unemployed in India. Youths are the biggest power but the BJP has resolved to finish them. Unemployment is ruining future of the Indian youth, it said. Unemployment was soaring earlier & the Coronavirus crisis has only made it worse, it said and asked, "Does the FM have any plans to bring the rising unemployment under control?"

The economy was unmanageable for the BJP even before Corona and even now. Reason is clear: Inexperience and 'anadipan' (lacking skill), the Congress affirmed. It ridiculed that Sitharaman takes decisions on the basis of own experience like not eating onions and garlic and so she was not bothered about the onion prices shooting up.