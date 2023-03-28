Congress announces ‘Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha' across India from April over Rahul's disqualification, Adani issue

New Delhi: In a move to corner the BJP-led central government, the Congress party on Tuesday announced over a month-long agitational programmes from block to national level, including a 'Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha' in the second week of April, to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha and to press their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The agitational programmes include the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort on Tuesday and a series of press conferences in 35 major cities across the country on March 28 and 29.

Move in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference along general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and in support of his uncompromising fight against the "loot of public and national wealth by the Modi-Adani nexus", the party organised a one-day 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Raj Ghat in New Delhi and in front of Gandhi statues, in all state and district headquarters on March 26.

He said Members of Parliament and MLAs/MLCs have protested in their respective Houses and legislatures, wearing black attire and registered a strong protest against the "dictatorial regime".

The party, at its meeting of the Steering Committee with PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders, National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells, presided by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on March 24 2023, has decided that a series of agitational programmes will be held over the course of one month, Venugopal said.

'Jai Bharat Satyagraha'

A 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' to protest the "erroneous" conviction and disqualification of Gandhi, and to express the Congress' resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the "blatant loot of people's money" will be held from the block and madal levels to the national level, he said.

All block/mandal Congress units will hold 'Nukkad Sabhas' under the 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' banner and address the public on relevant issues, Venugopal said.

Social media and media campaign focussing on Gandhi's message and appealing public support for the 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' will also be organised, he added.

While on March 31, press conferences by state level leaders will be held in all district headquarters, on April 1 press conferences by district level leaders in all blocks/mandals, will be held, he said.

Venugopal said a protest by SC/ST/OBC/Minority departments in front of B R Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi's statues in all state capitals will be held beginning April 3, 2023.

He said beginning April 3, a postcard campaign by Indian Youth Congress and the party's student's wing NSUI, as well as other frontals, departments and cells will be held under which postcards will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning him on relevant issues.

Massive protest by All India Mahila Congress will also be held

From April 15 to 20, 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' will be held at the district level as part of which the district collectorate will be gheraoed, Venugopal said, adding that senior leadership will attend and address these district-level events.

The DCCs will invite all friendly parties and civil society to join these events, he said.

All PCCs will organise a massive 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' event at the state level, with senior leaders holding a one-day fast, he said.

Senior national level leaders will attend these state-level events, Venugopal said.

He said the 'Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha' will be held in the national capital around the second week of April and the date and venue for it would be communicated later, he said.

Ramesh said the party has asked 100 questions of the prime minister and only a joint parliamentary committee probe can provide answers to them.

Venugopal alleged that the budget session has been washed out due to the BJP's protest and the ruling BJP government's unwillingness to hear any criticism of Adani.

Why is the government evading a JPC investigation if it is not at fault, he asked.

(With inputs from PTI)