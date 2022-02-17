Congress always pits people of one region against others: PM Modi slams Channi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over "UP, Bihar ke bhaiye" remark; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his remark on 'bhaiyas' from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He even targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying the "family from Delhi was clapping".

"Congress always pits people of one region against others so that their car keeps on moving. The entire country heard what Punjab chief minister said yesterday and his Delhi family, his 'malik' was clapping. Whom did they insult by that statement? There will not be any village here where our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are not toiling," PM Modi said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Yesterday, we celebrated the birthday of Sant Ravidas. I just want to ask these leaders where was Sant Ravidas born? Was he born in Punjab? Sant Ravidas was born in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. And now you say you will not let Sant Ravidas enter Punjab? Will you now erase his name? What language do you use?" PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of betraying farmers and said it was the BJP government which made record purchase of grains.

Addressing a rally here ahead of the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, PM Modi urged voters to bring the BJP-led alliance to power in the state for its all-round development.

Referring to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, he said that it was his government which implemented them. "History is witness that Congress has always betrayed farmers," PM Modi said.

"There was a demand for implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report for several years but they continued to sit on the file. Congress governments only spoke lies," he said.

PM Modi said when his government was formed at the Centre, it implemented the recommendations of the commission.

He said it was in his government's time that there was a record purchase of food grains.

Attacking the Congress government in Punjab, PM Modi said each trade is captured by the mafia in the state. He also said that because of the Congress government's policies, nobody was ready to make investments in Punjab.

Channi courted controversy during a rally in poll-bound Punjab by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state. In a video that went viral on social media, Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

"Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state," Channi said, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:08 PM IST