Congress' 85th plenary session: Kharge reiterates demand for caste-based census, questions PM Modi's silence on the matter

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (R) with general secretary KC Venugopal during steering committee meeting at 85th plenary session in Raipur. | Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the 85th All India Congress Committee (AICC) Plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday reiterated the demand for a caste-based census.

Briefing media after the meeting, Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge of communications, informed that Kharge stressed on the need for caste census as a tool for social justice and empowerment.

He further said, “Kharge questioned PM Modi’s silence on the latest census that was scheduled in 2021.”

“The Congress President reminded that caste-based census was very important. This will be discussed during the plenary session too tomorrow,” he added.