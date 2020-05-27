'Confident that COVID-19 vaccine will be available by 2021': Harvard Professor Ashish Jha tells Rahul Gandhi

"Three vaccines are showing promising results. These are from America, China and Oxford. For now, they all seem promising -- may be one of them or all turn out to be effective. I am confident that the vaccine will be available by next year. India has to prepare a plan on how to avail vaccines for its population," said Jha in interaction via video conference with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Jha is Director, Harvard Global Health Institute and a public health professional.

When Gandhi asked if BCG vaccine is helpful and the virus does not operate in hot temperate, the Professor said: "BCG vaccine can be helpful. There is some circumstantial evidence that these vaccines can be helpful but it is not very good evidence. New testing is underway and we will know in the next few months if these vaccines play a major role." "There is some evidence that the weather makes a difference. There is a less transmission of the disease while being outside than inside," he said.