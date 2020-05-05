Highlights of conversation between Rahul Gandhi, Abhijit Banerjee on economic crisis amid COVID-19 outbreak

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis, as part of his series of discussions with experts.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis. To join the conversation and for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel."

As the duo began their conversation that addresses the coronavirus pandemic, Banerjee says "it's surreal and frightening." "It's because nobody actually knows what's going to happen next," he adds.

Further, addressing the coronavirus pandemic impact on the poor and the economic devastation, Gandhi asked Banerjee about the schemes put in place by UPA government to which Banerjee said, " All these good schemes are not adequate."

Speaking about various schemes, Banerjee said that it would have been wonderful to have the Aadhaar card to be linked to the Public Distribution System. "You would be eligible for PDS if it is linked with Aadhaar from wherever you are. A person in Mumbai can have access to it even if his family resides elsewhere," he says.

"This would have saved a lot of misery," he comments.

Banerjee said that "several people are not eligible for NREGA because they are in Mumbai and there is no NREGA in the city."

Speaking about economy's revival, Banerjee says that "The government has not dedicated large enough financial package yet. It is important to revive demand, nothing bad will happen if we give the bottom 60 per cent with more money."

"Give temporary ration cards to everybody; use those for transferring money, wheat and rice to them," he added.

Banerjee also told Gandhi that the direct cash transfer should really reach poor people and added "To give cash to people, we really need some machinery. Migrants may not have access to that. We should give a bunch of money available to the state government for them to try out new strategies."