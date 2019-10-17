'Condolences to families': PM Modi expresses grief over death of people in Saudi Arabia's Madinah bus accident

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madinah.
Prime Minister in a tweet said, "Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured."
Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday. The accident on Wednesday involved a collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader)" in the western Saudi Arabian city, a spokesman for Medina police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out.
(Inputs from AFP)
