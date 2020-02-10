Concern over status of Sainik Schools in North East, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio calls for unity among states

Dr Radheshyam urged the CM, also an alumnus of Sainik School to bring all the education ministers of the northeast states to collectively work out a modality to impress upon the Union Minister of Defence to extend financial aid to the Sainik Schools of the region.

He recalled the 22nd Board of Governors of Sainik Schools Meeting recently, during which many important issues, including the management of the institutions were highlighted.

“Being small states with limited resources, the Sainik Schools in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram are facing grave difficulties in managing the schools,” he said.

The Nagaland Education Minister, T Sukalu, also present in the meeting, stated there are many common issues of education in the region and the collective efforts of all the education ministers will be of great importance in developing the educational institutions and research institutes to benefit the younger generation of the region.

“The Union Minister of Defence should be happy to take care of the Sainik Schools under its ministry. I will write to all the Chief Ministers of the Northeast states to support the initiative taken up by Dr Radheshyam,” Neiphiu Rio said.