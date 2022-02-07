'Compulsive lies of Modi Government': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre on issue of unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment.

He cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive. The Congress leader quoted a media report that said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.

The media report also said that the over 50 per cent MSMEs surveyed witnessed a decline of more than 25 per cent in their revenues during FY21.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "The unease of doing business. The pain of jobless youth. The compulsive lies of Modi Government. #KiskeAccheDin."

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government and the prime minister on the issue of unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi last week targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is silently waiting for "achhe din" as China is abducting and torturing Indian citizens.

"China first captured our land and is now abducting our citizens and torturing them. Modiji is silently waiting for achhe din. Shameful," he said in a tweet In Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi tagged a news report citing a statement of BJP MP Tapir Gao, who urged the government to find a solution as China is picking up Indian citizens.

This comes after Arunachal teen Miram Taron was abducted and subsequently released by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China. He alleged that he was tortured by the PLA.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power at the Centre in 2014 on the promise of bringing back "achhe din" (good days) in the country.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:06 PM IST