'Compensation will be provided if...': Here is what Covaxin consent form says

"The Bharat Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine is a vaccine with approval for restricted use in emergency situation that may prevent COVID-19. In phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials, COVAXIN has demonstrated the ability to produce antibodies against COVID-19. However, the clinical efficacy of COVAXIN is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trial. Hence, it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean that other precautions related to Covid-19 need not be followed," the form says.

The consent form says that in case of any adverse and serious condition, the receiver will be provided utmost care at the health centre and the compensation will be provided by Bharat Biotech in case of casuality.

"The compensation for serious adverse event will be paid by sponsor BBIL if the SAE is proven to be casually related to the vaccine," it said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.