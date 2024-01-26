Communal Harmony Award To Mohammed Zubair: Netizens Divided On DMK Govt Decision To Award Controversial Fact Checker

Controversial Fact Checker Mohammed Zubair Conferred With Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award By Tamil Nadu Govt |

As soon as the award as controversial fact checker and Alt News co-founder, Mohammed Zubair, was awarded the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday for his dedication to promoting communal harmony through responsible reporting and fact-checking, a series of mixed reactions poured in on X formerly known as Twitter on the decision. Netizens seemed divided on on the DMK Govt's decision to choose the controversial fact checker for the award. While some fayed the DMK Govt for the decision, some others congratulated and lauded the move.

Netizens react

While among those who have criticised the decision, some called it a tukde tukde gang reunion, some others said, a 'traitor giving award to another traitor', while some also asked, "Is he the same person who said Hindu should be kicked out of India?"

Tukde gang United happy republic day Tukde gang — prasanna kumar (@prasann79340884) January 26, 2024

Osama Bin Laden is not alive today otherwise the earlier plan was to give him the Global Peace Prize along with this award to Zubair. — Peacefully Political 🇮🇳 (@peacefullypolit) January 26, 2024

Is he the same person who said Hindu should be kicked out of India 😧.



I thought he is in jail. What he is doing outside.its dangerous for every Hindu. — Sam Anderson (@AngshumanD6523) January 26, 2024

J for jhoothi k liye ek deshdrohi dusare deshdrohi ko sammanit karate hue — Anuj Kumar (@Ankur0816) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, a slew of congratulatory comments have also poured in for Zubair, while some Netizens are piling heaps of praise on DMK Govt for the decision.

Well deserved — AZ (@luvmybmah) January 26, 2024

Congrats!An award rightly deserved for a person fighting for the constitution and the country against majoritarianism, narrow mindedness and fakeness.🙏 — nauwaq (@nauwaq) January 26, 2024

The award acknowledges Zubair's efforts in preventing the escalation of violence fueled by fake news. Notably, his fact-checking work on a viral video in March 2023, which falsely claimed migrant workers were under attack in Tamil Nadu, played a crucial role in dispelling rumours and averting potential violence.

The award, presented annually during the Republic Day celebration on January 26, is a testament to Zubair's commitment to communal harmony. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a medal and a certificate, acknowledging Zubair's outstanding services in the field.