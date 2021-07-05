Committed to sharing all expertise in fight against Covid: PM

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that there is no parallel to Covid-19 pandemic in a hundred years and right from the beginning of the pandemic, India has been committed to sharing all our expertise with the global community in this battle.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at the CoWIN Global Conclave.

Speaking at the event, Modi offered his sincere condolences for all the lives lost to the pandemic, in all the countries. "There is no parallel to such a pandemic in a hundred years. Experience shows that no nation, however powerful that nation is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation," he said.

The Prime Minister said that right from the beginning of the pandemic, India has been committed to sharing all our experiences, expertise and resources with the global community in this battle.

"Despite all our constraints, we have tried to share as much as possible with the world," he said.

Emphasising the role of technology, he said, "Technology is integral to our fight against Covid-19. Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints."

That is why we made our Covid tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible, he said.

Modi offered CoWIN as a "digital public good" to the world, asserting that it has been committed to sharing its expertise and resources with the global community in combating the pandemic.