'Comedy channel': Twitter slams Congress over controversial tweet on India-China border clash

Coming back to PM Modi's speech, he added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army stated that 20 jawans, including officers, were killed in the clash with the PLA troops on Monday night. "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement read.

However, more Indian Army soldiers are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment and that "casualties could increase", reported IANS.