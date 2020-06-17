'Comedy channel': Twitter slams Congress over controversial tweet on India-China border clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the sacrifice of the jawans in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh will not be in vain. But, Congress decided to make a mockery out of the issue by adding an unnecessary comment.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Madhya Pradesh Congress wrote: "एक मासूम भक्त की अपील- आज रात 8 बजे लाईट बंद कर अपनी-अपनी बालकनी में खड़े हों, और मुँह से ठॉंय-ठॉंय की आवाज़ निकालें..! —नेपाल और चीन से बदला लेने का वक्त आ गया है। (An innocent 'bhakt's' appeal: Tonight at 8 pm, switch off your lights, stand in the balcony and make the 'thai-thai' sound. It is time to take revenge from Nepal and China)."
The tweet didn't go well with the Twitterati as they slammed the opposition party for their unnecessary and insensitive comment in the time of war.
"Now I understand reason behind fall of indian national congress," a user wrote.
"Shameful words. This is a direct insult of our veer jawans. u are mocking the veergati of those 20 jawans who sacrificed their lives for sovereignty of our mother nation. Indians this is the 0.5 front we have to fight with. Please stand firm with our army and government," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
Coming back to PM Modi's speech, he added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.
"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.
On Tuesday, the Indian Army stated that 20 jawans, including officers, were killed in the clash with the PLA troops on Monday night. "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement read.
However, more Indian Army soldiers are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment and that "casualties could increase", reported IANS.
