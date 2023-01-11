Cold wave shock in Uttar Pradesh continues: Death toll due to heart attack, brain stroke tops 100

Uttar Pradesh continues to reel under severe cold: Death toll due to heart attack, brain stroke tops 100 | Representative Image / PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh continues to brave biting chill as cold wave has been prevailing unabated for the last week.

Death toll due to heart attack and brain stroke in UP has topped 100. In the last 24 hours, 17 people have died in Kanpur alone where the mercury has plummeted to below 2°C. The death toll in LPS Cardiology of Kanpur has touched 98 so far. The hospitals in almost all major cities are flooded with patients suffering from heart ailments. The State has been witnessing dozens of casualties daily.

Areas most affected

Dense fog and poor visibility have badly-hit the rail and road traffic. During the last 24 hours, day temperature in Lucknow, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Meerut, Jhansi, Agra and Kanpur remained below normal. Etawah recorded a minimum of 2.8°C. Two farmers — one each from Jhansi and Lalitpur — died on Monday-Tuesday night while working in the fields.

According to the meteorological department, back-to-back western disturbances over northers parts, which started on Monday, have been adding to the winter woes. Warnings have been issued for more severe chill in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the schools in most UP districts have been closed till January 14 due to the cold wave. The schools up to Class 8 of all the boards have been closed while the students of Class 9 to 12 will continue their classes.