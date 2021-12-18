Cold wave hits North India; lowest temperature recorded in many states

A minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi (in Ridge & Ayanagar), 3 degrees Celsius in Haryana (Narnaul), 0.7 degrees Celsius in Punjab (Amritsar), -1.1 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan (Churu), as per the India Meteorological Department.

In Uttarakhand IMD issued a yellow alert for cold waves in the state, from 18th to 21st Dec. The lowest temperature in the state on Friday, 17th Dec was recorded in Ranichauri (-2.7°C), Mukteshwar (0.2°C), Mussoorie (0.9°C), Pithoragarh (0.9°C), and New Tehri (1.4°C) as per IMD.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius and shallow fog has been predicted during the day, it said.

Cold winds from the country's northern parts swept Rajasthan as minimum temperatures in Fatehpur and Churu dropped below the freezing point, a meteorological department official said on Saturday.

Temperatures on Friday night dropped by one degree Celsius across the state, the official said and added that the department has issued a cold wave warning for many parts of Rajasthan.

In delhi the minimum temperature was two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 280 at 8 am which falls under poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Humidity was recorded at 94 per cent.

The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur in Sikar and in neighbouring Churu it was minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological (MeT) department.

The MeT department said the minimum in most of the districts of the state has dipped below five degrees Celsius.

In Rajastan the maximum temperature was recorded between 13.5 degrees Celsius to 24.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. State capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night.The department has issued an 'Orange alert' for severe cold wave conditions in many areas of the state in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:06 PM IST