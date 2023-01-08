Cold Wave: 42 Delhi bound trains running late due to dense fog in North India

Representative image | File

New Delhi: Passengers are likely to face inconvenience as over 42 long-distance trains are running behind their schedule due to fog and bad weather conditions on Sunday.

Northern Railways took to twitter to inform the passengers that the trains are running late by at least 2-3 hrs due to low visibility.

The trains that are running late include the Puri-New Delhi Prushottam Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town-Delhi Farkka Express, Lucknow-New Delhi Mail and several others.

Delhiities woke up to dense fog and cold wave conditions on Sunday morning with the mercury levels dipping to 3 degree Celsius.

42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/MhMxt8gJmo — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

