 Coimbatore: Woman Knocked Down By Over-Speeding Car In RS Puram; Terrifying Accident Caught On CCTV
Coimbatore: Woman Knocked Down By Over-Speeding Car In RS Puram; Terrifying Accident Caught On CCTV

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning as Lilavati was walking along the road, near the Kennedy Theater area.

Updated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Coimbatore: Woman Knocked Off By Over-Speeding Car In RS Puram; Terrifying Accident Caught On CCTV | Twitter

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on the RS Puram Lighthouse road, a woman identified as Leelavati (45), hailing from RS Puram, Coimbatore, was left seriously injured after being struck by a speeding car. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning as Lilavati was walking along the road, near the Kennedy Theater area.

Incident caught on CCTV

The dramatic incident, captured by surveillance cameras, showed a speeding car losing control and hit Leelavati. Fortunately, bystanders came to her rescue and promptly rushed her to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for immediate medical attention. Following initial first aid treatment, she was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Gandhiouram for further care.

Driver identified

In response to the incident, the Traffic Investigation Division of the Western Police swung into action. Their investigation revealed that the driver responsible for the accident was identified as Uttam Kumar (50), residing in the same locality as the victim.

A case has been registered against Uttam Kumar, and the police are actively pursuing the investigation. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media platforms, generating widespread attention and concern.

The accident transpired in Coimbatore when Leelavathi, on her way to work, was struck by a speeding vehicle. The viral CCTV footage depicted the vehicle first colliding with an elderly man on a motorcycle before forcefully hitting Leelavathi, causing her to be thrown off the road. The incident has ignited conversations about road safety and the need for responsible driving practices.

