CM Mamata Banerjee to visit CAA-NRC protest after meeting PM Modi at Raj Bhavan

The state is likely to witness more protests as the Prime Minister starts his two-day visit in West Bengal, where he will launch schemes and take part in various programmes.

West Bengal has been at the forefront of CAA-NRC-NPR protests with the state’s Chief Minister leading the protests.

The Prime Minister will also be meeting Mamata at the Raj Bhavan around 4.00 p.m after which she will be meeting the protestors at 5.15 p.m.

The PM will be arriving in the state at 3:20 p.m and taking a chopper to the Royal Turf Club ground.

Earlier, the PM also tweeted about his visit, he wrote, "I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. There is something special about that place."

With inputs from Prema Rajaram