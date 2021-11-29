CM Hemanta Biswa launches construction work of Majuli-Jorhat Bridge in Assam, announces other projects

Assam chief minister Himata Biswa Sarma launched the construction work of 8.25 km Majuli-Jorhat Bridge including immediate approaches over river Brahmaputra on NH 715K at Dakshinpat in Majuli.

While sharing pictures of the launch of the construction work in Majuli on his Twitter handle, chief minister Sarma said: “Launched construction work of 8.25 km Majuli-Jorhat Bridge including immediate approaches over river Brahmaputra on NH 715K at Dakshinpat in Majuli.”

He thanked the Centre and Union National Highways and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the allocation of Rs 975 crore for the project.

"We are grateful to Hon PM Sri @narendramodi & Hon Union Min Sri @nitin_gadkari for sanction of this Rs 925.47 cr project," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Assam chief minister also said that a cabinet meeting has been constituted to monitor the day-to-day progress of the project stating that the state government aims to inaugurate the bridge by Nov 2025.

The chief minister also thanked the Union Cabinet and former chief minister of Assam Sarbanand Sorwal for his efforts in helping the realise the bridge stating that the bridge will give a paradigm shift to connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli that will lead yo rapid development in the district.

"Attended a meeting regarding its construction work. Grateful to Union Cabinet Min & former CM Sri @sarbanandsonwal for his efforts in helping realise this bridge," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adding to this, CM Biswa Sharma said that the state of Goa will also take up construction work of a new bridge that will connect Majuli-Lakhimpur to Dhunagiri. The project is mounted to a budget of Rs 750 crore.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:38 PM IST