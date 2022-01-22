Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police detains 19-year-old man from Lucknow

As the investigation into the Clubhouse app chat case intensified, Delhi Police on Saturday morning began interrogating a 19-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the case.

Sources told news agency ANI, "Delhi Police is interrogating a 19-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the case. The police found an important lead with the help of technical evidence." Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Delhi Police's Cyber Crime cell on Tuesday, seeking an FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on the 'Clubhouse' app.

The commission took suo-moto cognizance of a video posted on Twitter, which showcased a filthy Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu'.

The DCW has demanded a copy of FIR registered, details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter, and detailed action taken report in the matter.

A copy of the conversation has been sent to the Delhi police along with the notice.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police's crime branch had also made three arrests in connection with the case. Police said that all three arrests were made from Haryana and Faridabad and they will be produced before a local court there for transit remand.

According to police sources, the arrests were made late on Thursday night, after a Mumbai-based organisation had lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police, seeking deactivation of the Clubhouse app on Wednesday.

Preliminary probe revealed that two chat rooms were created in the Clubhouse app, one on 16th January and the other on 19th January. "There were many participants in the chat room involved in giving derogatory statements about women and talking about auctioning female body parts," said Milind Bharambe, Joint CP Crime.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police had also written to the Clubhouse app and search engine Google, seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio group chat in which “obscene comments were made against Muslim women”.

With ANI Inputs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:57 AM IST