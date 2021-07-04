Click here for latest updates on JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, SET, MHT-CET, VITEEE, MET, KCET, APEAMCET, CUCET and other entrance exams

Due to the ongoing pandemic, almost all the state boards have cancelled their Class 12 board exams.

In light of this development, the schedule for entrance examinations to institutions across the country is expected to be decided soon.

Although the schedule for entrance tests for admissions to institutions across the country is yet to be decided, the registrations for several exams have already begun, with many opting for the online proctored mode to conduct the exams.

The Ministry of Education is contemplating conducting pending editions of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains in July and August while the medical entrance exam NEET can be shifted to September, according to sources.

However, a final decision in this regard is yet to be taken and the Ministry is in process of reviewing the COVID-19 situation across states and UTs.

JEE Mains

The Ministry of Education is contemplating conducting pending editions of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains in July and August.

From this session, the JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they were postponed after an exponential rise in COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

JEE Advanced

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, has issued a notification about the list of documents required for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Students can visit the official site- jeeadv.ac.in to check the details.

A new date for the exam will be announced in due course, IIT KGP said in an official statement.

The prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 test has been postponed given the coronavirus situation in the country.

Since the JEE Mains examination could not be held at the scheduled time (May 24-28), so the JEE Advanced examination, which was going to be held on July 3, has also been postponed, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur announced.

NEET PG

NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled for April 18, 2021.However, it has been postponed for at least 4 months from the earlier exam date.

NEET UG

The exam will be in online mode and is likely to be conducted in September.

CUCET

The ministry is yet to decide on the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) and a decision in this regard is expected after the CBSE announces its alternative assessment criteria for class 12 boards.

WBJEE

The date for the West Bengal joint entrance exam (WBJEE) has been announced—it will be held on 17 July 2021. The board will release the admit card on July 12 2021.

BITSAT

The BITSAT 2021 online examination that was scheduled from June 24 to June 29, 2021, has been postponed. The test will likely be conducted during July-August 2021. The registration date for the test has also been extended till July 7, 2021.

AP EAMCET

Andhra Pradesh government will conduct Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) from August 19 to August 25, 2021. The application process began from June 26, 2021 and will end on July 25, 2021.

TS EAMCET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a timetable for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

TS EAMCET 2021 entrance examination will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 for engineering courses whereas for Agriculture and Medical courses August 9 and 10.

The registration deadline has been extended to July 8 without late fee. The application correction window has been opened and students can correct applications till July 9.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the result for VITEEE 2021 on June 12 on its official website - vit.ac.in

The institute also conducted a re-exam for students who missed it in May due to legitimate reasons.

MET

Manipal Entrance Test (MET) for Btech programs was conducted between June 11 - 14 and for BPharm / PharmD on June 12 in online mode.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29. Registration for the exam will begin on June 15. The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. The registration began on June 15 2021 and will be open till July 10, 2021.

SET

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) will be conducted between 10-Jul-2021 to 13-Jul-2021 in an internet-based test mode. The SET General 2021 registration date has been extended till June 28. The admit cards for the exam have been released on the official website - set-test.org.

KEAM

KEAM 2021 entrance exam date has been announced by CEE Kerala. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam will be conducted on July 24, 2021. The KEAM 2021 application process began on June 1 and will be closed by June 26, 2021. The admit card for the exam will be released on July 14, 2021.

MHT-CET

The application form for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) will be released from May 2021 and the exam is likely to be conducted in August 2021. The registrations for the exam have commenced on the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the exam date soon, according to reports from NDTV.

The last date to submit the application form is July 7. However, the form can be filled between July 8 to 15, after payment of a late fee of Rs. 500.

GCET

Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 (GCET) which was scheduled to be held in mid-June will now be conducted on 27-Jul-2021 and 28-Jul-2021. The application form has been released on the education department's official website - goacet.in. Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa concluded the GCET registration process on June 30th.

NCHM JEE

NCHM JEE(National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination) which was earlier slated to be held on June 12 has been postponed due to COVID-19. The revised date will be announced soon. The applications have been extended till July 5th 2021.The application form correction window has been extended and students make corrections from July 7 to July 11.

UCEED

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) was conducted on 17 January 2021 and results declared on the official website.

NATA

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture(NATA) Test 1 exam has already been conducted. The date for Test 2 has been postponed to July 11. The registration for the same began on 5 March 2021 and the last date has been extended to 2nd July. The admit card will be released on July 7.

The Council of Architecture (COA) has initiated the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) application correction window at nata.in for Phase 2.

