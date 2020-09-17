Clear GST dues, release money from PM-CARES Fund to help states fight COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

"We should not be pointing fingers at each other," he said, and stressed that the Shiv Sena has been been maintaining that the battle against COVID-19 has to be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He charged that from September 1 onward, the Centre has stopped supplies of medical equipment like PPE Kits and masks, putting an additional burden of Rs 350 crore on the Maharashtra government. If the Centre wants the states to fight the COVID-19 battle on their own, it should clear all GST dues, he demanded. The PM Cares Fund too is for all states, and money should be released to them, he said.

His party colleague, Priyanka Chaturvedi, a first time MP, also expressed disappointment over politicisation of the fight against the pandemic. She said every single state has been asked to take care of medical equipment on their own.

"Considering that state governments are already under tremendous financial burden of not getting their due GST, how do you expect the states to give its response," she said.

Chaturvedi wanted to speak with her face mask off. However, on insistence of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, she put it back and participated in the discussion.

Praful Patel of the NCP, which is in a coalition government with the Shiva Sena and the Congress in Maharashtra, voiced concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and called for a joint effort to deal with the pandemic. He said all states have been following the central guidelines on lockdown as well as the unlocking process.

"When we all are fighting together, there is no need of pointing fingers at each other," Patel said.

He said the states were facing a fund crunch and sought release of GST dues from the Centre.

