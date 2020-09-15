Lockdown period: GST revenue loss of Rs 1.2 lakh crore; Centre has to pay Rs 1.51 lakh crore to states

The lockdown period was seen as a time when the economic activity was at a standstill. But looks like GST revenue data shows that the decline was not that bad compared to last year same period. This could be attributed to the already declining economy activities.

Compared to last year (2019-2020) April-August period, GST revenues dropped by 30.4 per cent in the FY 2020-2021 April-August period. While GST revenue was 3.9 lakh crore in FY 2019-2020 April-August period, it was 2.7 lakh crore in the same period in FY 2020-2021, the Ministry of Finance informed the Lok Sabha.

In value terms, Maharashtra has lost Rs 23,756 in the lockdown period compared to the same period last year.

What is more alarming is that the centre has not cleared dues worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore to the states. In that list again Maharashtra leads.